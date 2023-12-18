Coventry University and the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in India have signed an agreement to explore potential opportunities to collaborate and develop their research portfolios.

The purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to discuss opportunities for joint research, joint funding applications, faculty development, student exchange and joint academic activities.

It creates another strategic alliance overseas for Coventry University, which is due to open its latest Global Hub in New Delhi India, early next year. The global education group already has a network of five Global Hubs in Africa, Dubai, China, Brussels and Singapore, helping to develop collaborations with universities, governments and businesses around the world.

Coventry University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Professor Richard Dashwood, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) as we have recently announced our India Hub and want to identify and work with recognised universities in India for research and development.”

GITAM plans to expand its research portfolio and the MoU shows the commitment to enhancing the research footprint of GITAM by way of collaborative research, joint publications, and student and faculty exchange for research and development. Both GITAM and Coventry University will be able to apply for joint grants in areas of focus that they have set for themselves.