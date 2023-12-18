The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 application correction window will close today, December 18. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the window today. Therefore, applicants who wish to make changes are instructed to make changes via the official website, nbe.edu.in.



Here are the steps to edit FMGE exam application form:

1. Browse through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in

2. Select the FMGE tab

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Click on the option application link under December 2023

5. Select the already registered link

6. Log in with your credentials

7. Make changes in the FMGE December 2023 application form

8. Download for future purpose

Additionally, candidates will be able to edit their photographs, signatures and thumb impressions from December 29 to January 1, 2024. FMGE 2023 admit card will be issued on January 12, 2024. FMGE 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 20, 2024. FMGE 2023 results are scheduled to be announced by February 20, 2024, as stated by Hindustan Times.

FMGE

The FMGE is conducted twice a year in June and in December for Indian Foreign Medical Graduates to get a license to practise in India. The National Board of Examination (NBE) conducts the exam every year.