In tragic news, a 19-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the hostel building of a private university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the police said informed today, December 18. The incident took place at the hostel of Meerut's Subharti University around 11.45 pm on December 17, Station House Officer (SHO) Prajant Tyagi told PTI.

The student identified as Shashi Ranjan Kumar took this grave step by jumping from the roof of the hostel building, the SHO said. Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, was admitted to the Subharti Hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday, December 18, added Tyagi.

The SHO said that Kumar was a first-year BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) student. Additionally, Tyagi said that no suicide note was found in the student's room. Prima facie, the reason for the incident is a love affair, he added.

The SHO further said that the family members of the deceased student have been informed, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivam, a second-year BTech student at MIT (Meerut Institute of Technology) College, Partapur Bypass, was found hanging from the fan of his room. He was also a resident of Bihar, as stated in a report by PTI.