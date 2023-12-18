In an unfortunate moment, a Class I student at a government primary school in Koratikal Village of Mamada Mandal, Nirmal District breathed her last after falling into a vessel full of hot ragi porridge. The student who lost her life has been identified as Pragnya. The incident happened when the mid-day meal workers at the school were cooking the porridge in the morning hours and during the distribution near the cooking section, the students, in a rush, pushed each other, causing Pragnya to fall into the vessel, resulting in severe burns, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Upon learning about the incident, Pragnya's parents visited the school. Initially, she was provided first aid at the school and then transferred to a private hospital in Nirmal. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where she succumbed to her injuries on December 17.



Meanwhile, villagers have raised concerns, alleging negligence on the part of teachers and mid-day meal workers, accusing them of allowing the students to enter the cooking section and endangering lives. Further, they are demanding changes in the system, suggesting that mid-day meal workers should refrain from serving directly from the vessel while students stand in line.

Instead, they propose that meals be served to students while they are seated in the hall, eliminating the risk of such incidents in the future, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.