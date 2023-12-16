Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor and Prof R Thirumurugan, Registrar flagged off the Viksit Bharat@2047 rally from the CUTN entrance. The rally saw the participation of over 200 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya CUTN, along with students, faculty, and staff members from the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN). This rally is conducted as part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.

The aim of the rally was to foster awareness and inspire youth in nearby villages to actively contribute their ideas to the Viksit Bharat@2047 page on the MyGov portal.

The event highlights the commitment to inclusivity and the belief that every individual's perspective is a crucial building block in the monumental task of nation-building.

Students at the forefront of the movement have been actively contributing to key questions such as "How should a Viksit Bharat look in 2047 in various aspects?", "What steps are needed to reach this ambitious goal?" and "What can you do to contribute to making Viksit Bharat@2047 a reality?" The answers to these questions are submitted to the My

gov portal.

As an integral part of this engagement, the faculty of CUTN organised special lectures to delve into these pivotal questions, providing a platform for in-depth discussions and intellectual exchange to further enrich the discourse to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047

Senior faculty including Prof S Nagarajan, Controller of Examination, Prof Velmurugan, Prof Gopalan, Prof Gunasekaran, Prof Ramesh, Prof Lekha Bhat, Dr Velumani and faculty from CUTN KV were part of the rally