The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a warning to EdTech companies and colleges that provide degrees in cooperative partnerships with foreign universities that it does not recognise, revealed officials.

None of these degrees would be deemed valid, the UGC reiterated and warned students against getting themselves admitted into such courses, a report by PTI states.

"It has been observed that many Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements with foreign-based educational institutions or providers not recognised by the commission and have been facilitating the issuance of foreign degrees to the students," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

"Any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and, accordingly, the degrees issued after such collaboration arrangement are also not recognised by the commission," he added.

According to Joshi, the UGC has also learned that certain EdTech companies are advertising in newspapers, social media, and television, promoting online degree and certificate programmes in collaboration with a few foreign higher education institutions.

"Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme or degree shall not have UGC recognition. Action will also be taken against all the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEIs under applicable regulations," Joshi added.

Joshi also advises students and the general public to exercise due caution while enrolling in such courses, and that it would be at their own risk.