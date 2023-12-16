The protesting Junior Doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad have called off their strike after receiving a written assurance from Director Dr Jaisingh Rathod stating the junior doctors' demands will be met. The protests started following an attack and assault on house surgeon Dr T Kaviraj on December 13 by four to five outsiders near his hostel, allegedly in the presence of Assistant Professor Dr Kranthi Kumar.

Raising their voice against the security lapses and the safety of the resident doctors at the institute, RIMS Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) have been protesting from December 14 till today, December 16. Additionally, today, the emergency services were also suspended as a part of the strike.

However, when the strike was going on, it was said that the director along with the various heads of the department visited the protest location to negotiate with the students. "The director asked us to call off our strike considering the patient's condition and care as the emergency duties were called off today," said RIMS JUDA President Dr Voruganti Arun Kumar.

Adding more he said that a meeting was held from 11.45 am to 1 pm with five UG and five PG students where the demands were discussed. "On receiving a written assurance that all our demands will be met, we have called off the strike," the president told EdexLive. The acknowledgement letter issued by the Office of the Director read, "We have received the representation letter given by RIMS JUDA and we have acknowledged their demands."

"I, as the Director along with the entire administration of RIMS promise to solve these issues at the earliest and time bound. Detailed listing will be provided at the earliest," the letter issued by the director today (December 16) added.

Fresh demands:

1. Director should take the matter of student security very seriously. Special Protection Force (SPF) should be allotted to the college at the earliest.

2. No legal actions should be taken against any UG/PG/House surgeons who participated in this strike by the college, university, and any medical associations.

3. The director and administration should take up the responsibility of security for the victims, both outside and inside the campus

4. Under any condition, terminated assistant professor Dr Kranthi Kumar should not be allowed to enter the college premises and given his post back

5. Security walls (compound walls) should be constructed immediately within the campus with proper CCTV surveillance wherever the requirement is

6. The entry logbook should be maintained in front of the hostel gate with details like name, purpose of visit, vehicle number and phone number

7. Student ID cards should be issued to all the UG and PGs. Only those with proper ID cards should be allowed to enter the hostel premises

8. Academic activities (attendance, exams, and so on) should continue and no student appearing for the exam should face any repercussions due to the strike

9. Transparency regarding the enquiry committee should be maintained with regular updates

10. Assign a special in charge regarding the issues related to the safety of students and they should be answerable to any call 24x7

11. Proper visiting hours should be followed at all ICUs and the visitors must be allowed to visit the patients only during these hours strictly

12. No nepotism and favouritism while recruiting any person for any post

13. 24x7 canteen facility and separate mess for PGs should be provided

14. Construction of a new hostel building to accommodate current UG and PG students

15. Provision of separate rooms for PGs and interns within the hospital for their safety during duty hours

Meeting the Collector

The association has met the District Collector Rahul Raj PS and has submitted a representation of demands. Giving the details on this, Dr Arun said, "Today RIMS JUDA along with the director met the district collector and submitted our demands. Sir responded positively and said he would look into it. Additionally, he assured prevention of such incidents in the future, he added.

Initially, the JUDA stated that they would suspend the emergency services and stage a strike until the director resigns as it is alleged that the assistants who attacked students are his acquaintances. When asked about their main demand, the termination of the director, Dr Arun said, "We have reconsidered it as the enquiry report is not out yet." He added that the association will decide on the plan of action based on the enquiry report given by the institute's internal committee, District Magistrate and Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

"Our main concern is transparency in the enquiry report. If the report is righteous, without favouring either the victims or the director, we shall accept it. Otherwise, we will plan to stage a strike again," said the president.

