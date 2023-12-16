Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan decided to stay on the Calicut University campus today, Saturday, December 16, just days after allegedly being attacked by activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Khan was originally supposed to stay at the government guest house in Kozhikode to attend several activities later in the day, but he announced a change of plans, PTI states.

"I was planning to stay at the government guest house. Then I was told that they (Students' Federation of India) had said that they wouldn't allow me to enter the university. Then I said change the programme and I will stay at the university campus itself," Khan told reporters in New Delhi.

The governor said that he would get out of the car if protestors managed to get inside the vehicle.

"If someone comes near my car, I will immediately stop it and get down. Why should they hit my car? They should hit me. If they have guts, they should hit me. They want to frighten me. I am not the one who can be frightened. They are bullying," Khan said.

He revealed that the student organisation have changed their mode of operation now and that they will only wave black flags from a distance.

"The political party has officially issued a statement saying the black flag protests will continue, but there will be no block. Does it mean that they were blocking my way earlier? That is a crime," the governor said.

He questioned whether anyone would be permitted to go near the chief minister's car.

Recently, on the way to the International Airport at Thiruvananthapuram, members of the Students' Federation of India allegedly attacked Khan's car, forcing him to get out of the vehicle.

The student union has been opposing Khan's actions as Chancellor of the state universities, especially the nomination of BJP-ABVP members to several university senates.

The SFI, the ruling CPI(M)'s youth wing, has claimed that Khan's acts were part of the BJP's saffronisation agenda.