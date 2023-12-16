Political parties in Kashmir alleged on Friday, December 15 that the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) authorities are not accepting Class X examination forms from students from private schools established on state land. This charge was denied by JKBOSE.

These allegations from the parties followed a media report claiming that the JKBOSE refused to accept examination forms submitted by Class X students belonging to private schools built on private land.

Responding to the allegations, Parikshat Singh Manhas, Chairman of the JKBOSE, told PTI that they are “not true”, and no examination form is being rejected.

"The examination forms are not being rejected. Every student will be allowed to sit in the examination," he said, adding that students should concentrate on their studies and not panic.

"Every form will be accepted after proper and due process," Manhas said.

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and the President of the Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) took to X and said, "Deeply troubled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's refusal to accept class 10th exam forms from students in private schools established on state land. Disregarding a high court stay order raises serious questions about fairness and their motives.”

She further alleged that this was an intentional move intended to jeopardise the future of countless students.

"The unjust move has sparked concerns and raised questions about the Board's actions," said National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, adding that they "are in defiance of a high court order issued last year about the government directive from the previous year."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration revised the rules under the Education Act, 2002, in 2022, to provide for new standards relating to the usage of land and the construction of structures by private schools in the Union Territory.

It had ordered that all private schools built on state property close their doors to enrolled students immediately.

In addition, schools were asked to offer school departure certificates to kids so that they may be accommodated in government schools with their parent's permission.

The private school owners, on the other hand, sought relief from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, where they obtained a stay on the government's ruling.

Dar stated, citing a media report, that the JKBOSE's reluctance to accept examination forms from students of private schools on state land had jeopardised the academic goals of thousands.

A senior leader of the Communist Party of India - Marxist or CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami also called for the revocation of the decision.

“The decision of JKBOSE to not accept examination forms from schools erected on state land is a flagrant disregard for the high court's stay order. The decision is bound to put the future of thousands of students on the line. Appealing to @Office_JKBoSE to withdraw the order forthwith,” he wrote in a post on X.