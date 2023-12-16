Anant National University, India's first DesignX University, is set to transform creativity into action with JAM PACKD, a thrilling 48-hour gamethon aimed at collaborative game development focused on social impact. Drawing participation from gaming enthusiasts nationwide, this immersive two-day event unfolded at the university campus, spearheaded by the renowned Dr Lindsay Grace, a distinguished figure in game design.

Dr Lindsay Grace, a Knight Chair in Interactive Media and an Associate Professor at the University of Miami School of Communication, brings knowledge and experience to the event. He is also the Vice-President of the Higher Education Video Game Alliance, a recognised author and the recipient of the Games for Change Vanguard Award in 2019. Dr Lindsay Grace, a global leader in the field, has dedicated his efforts to researching and practising game design for social impact.

The Social Impact Game JAM PACKD acts as a vibrant platform, uniting diverse communities through the creative realm of game development. Amidst the swiftly evolving technological landscape, games have transcended their conventional entertainment role to become potent instruments addressing critical societal issues. The gamethon aims to galvanise the community, inviting designers, programmers, and artists to collaborate in crafting innovative games. Participants received a thematic prompt at the event's commencement and were challenged to develop a game within a 48-hour timeframe.