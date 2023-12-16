The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi celebrated its 15th Foundation Day on December 15, Friday, in Swami Vivekananda Auditorium at the campus, commencing with an address by Director Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava.

During his address, the director highlighted IIM Ranchi's remarkable 14-year journey. He acknowledged the recent dedication of the campus to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising the world-class facilities and current programme offerings, he spoke of the institution's confidence, which is evident in the robust placement report. He also showcased recent achievements, notably the establishment of a satellite centre in Hyderabad. He highlighted the research and publications of the institute in the last two years.

In the virtual address to commemorate IIM Ranchi's Fifteenth Foundation Day, Praveen Shankar Pandya, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIM Ranchi, expressed gratitude for the institution's infrastructure.

The institute hosted a felicitation ceremony for the staff members on completing ten years of service. Recognising academic excellence, the rank holders were awarded with certificates.

IIM Ranchi welcomed Ramaswami Balasubramanium, Member (HR), Capacity Building Commission, Government of India, as the chief guest cum distinguished speaker for the Foundation Day lecture.