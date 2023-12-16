The Delhi Education department has received only 10,167 applications this year under various centrally sponsored and state-funded scholarship/welfare schemes as compared to last year when around 42,000 application forms were received, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Education Department, thus, has issued a notification asking schools to encourage students to apply for the scholarships before the academic session ends.

The notification issued on Friday, December 15, by the Directorate of Education stated, "It has been observed that the applications received under various Centrally Sponsored and State Funded scholarship/welfare Schemes are fewer than the previous academic sessions. Hence, all Head of Schools/DDE (Zones) are hereby advised to aware/encourage all eligible students to apply online under the aforesaid scholarship/welfare schemes for the Academic Session 2023-24."

The last date for applying online on e-district portal is March 31, 2024.

Further, the directorate of education has also advised to verify the applications as received on e-district portal without waiting for the last date so that eligible students can be benefitted timely.

The scholarships are meant for the SC/ST/OBC/Minority students of Classes I to XII of all Government/Aided/Recognised public schools affiliated to Directorate of Education/Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan/National Open School/Schools affiliated to NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The applicants should remember that the family income should not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum and the proof in the form of self-declaration (Performa available on the E-district portal) is required to be uploaded on the portal.

The applicant belonging to the minority communities should be a resident of Delhi for the past three years and should upload proof thereof like an EPIC card, Aadhaar Number, Ration Card, Landline telephone bill of MTNL, Driving License issued by GNCTD and Domicile Certificate issued by SDM in Delhi or pass book of a nationalised bank.