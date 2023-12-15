In fresh directives issued on Thursday, December 14, the University Grants Commission (UGC) implored Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to implement anti-ragging rules more strictly, to curb the menace of ragging on campuses.

If institutions fail to take adequate steps to curb ragging or punish perpetrators, the UGC warned them that they would face punitive action, a report by The New Indian Express revealed.

The UGC, in its notice, said, "It is once again brought to your kind notice that ragging is a criminal offence and UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging."

Further, it also recommended surprise inspections to be carried out in hostels, students' accommodations, canteens, rest-cum-recreational rooms, toilets and bus stands.

Addressing the registrars and vice-chancellors of all universities, the notice said, "These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in toto including the monitoring mechanism. Any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously. If any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by UGC.”

It also requested that these institutions "step up anti-ragging mechanism" through adequate publicity through various mediums. These include the formation of an anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad, establishment of anti-ragging cells, installation of CCTV cameras at vital points, anti-ragging workshops and seminars, updating all websites with complete details of nodal officers, alarm bells, and so on.

"Regular interaction and counselling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of anti-ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures must be ensured. Surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus stands must be carried out," it added.

Additionally, the UGC requested that anti-ragging posters be put up in all conspicuous locations, including admission offices, departments, libraries, canteens, dorms, and shared spaces.

The UGC further recommended that all HEIs display the details of the anti-ragging committees and anti-ragging squads of their institutions on their notice boards and post this information on their websites as well.

"It is once again reiterated for the benefit of all the stakeholders that ragging is a criminal offence and the culprits will attract punitive action as mentioned in the UGC regulations," the notice said.