Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, December 14 that his Pariksha pe Charcha initiative strives to transform stress into success and empowers students to ace exams with a smile on their face.

He made these remarks while retweeting a post by the Union Education Ministry on X, (formerly Twitter). The post by the Education Ministry, uploaded on Wednesday, December 14, informed students, parents, and teachers about the return of Pariksha pe Charcha, their “go-to stress-relief event” during exams.

The Ministry of Education urged people to take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha activities and get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Modi. PTI reports.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session," Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event, in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for the upcoming board examinations. The prime minister also answers students' questions related to exam stress and other issues during the event.

Another post talked about furthering the Prime Minister’s vision of India as a reading nation, and details how the residents of Pune set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Reading Activity on December 14 at SP College, Pune.

To this, Modi said, "Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved.”