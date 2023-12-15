The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is gearing up to host IndiaSkills 2023-24, a nationwide skills olympiad encompassing 60 diverse categories ranging from construction and building technology to fashion designing, hairdressing, baking, and cyber security.

Registration for this competition, organised by the NSDC under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, remains open until December 20, PTI reports.

An official statement from the ministry said, "The groundbreaking competition opens a window for individuals across the nation to dream beyond the conventional and aspire to compete on the global stage by showcasing the power of their skills. The IndiaSkills Competition celebrates skills and craftsmanship as a formidable arena for talent."

The statement further notes how the IndiaSkills Competition recognises skills and craftsmanship as formidable arenas for talent, aiming to spotlight extraordinary skills nationwide.

“The competition unfolds through a series of stages at the district, state, zonal, and national levels, culminating in the opportunity to represent the country at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France in 2024," it continues.

Open to individuals from diverse skill domains, the statement further notes that the competition encourages participants from all backgrounds to register before the December 20, 2023 deadline. The Skill India Digital portal serves as the gateway to this unexplored avenue of skill excellence.

"There are over 60 categories within the competition including construction and building technology, automotive technology, fashion designing, hairdressing, baking, industry 4.0, cyber security and much more. This inclusivity not only widens the scope for individual excellence but also encourages collaboration among various sectors," the statement read.