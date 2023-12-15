The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has announced 30 marks relaxation for the R18 batch (first-year) students. Earlier, on November 20, over 500 first and second-year university students staged a protest on the campus urging for the relaxation of the credit-based detention system.

Additionally, these protesting students gained support from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Telangana, the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC). President of NSUI Telangana Venkat Balmoor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) today, December 15, to share the news.

"Had a meeting with #JNTUH Vice Chancellor. VC promised me to award 30 grace marks to the #JNTU students who are demanding for subject and credit exemption. The authorities will notify the same later today.

This decision of #JNTU will benefit many students," his tweet read.

Confirming the announcement, JNTUH's Registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain told EdexLive, "The relaxation existed last year. The same relaxation we have now extended for this year as well." Keeping in mind the students' future with regard to jobs, campus placements and better degree percentages, this relaxation has been given, he added.

Further explaining why a subject exemption couldn't be given, the registrar said, "If a subject exemption is given, then the degree certificates will hold no value as the memo will clearly state 'subjects not cleared'. This will leave a negative impact on a student's degree."

He opined, "It is advisable for students to opt for supplementary examination and score better percentage than choosing grace marks as good marks and better percentage will benefit students in future jobs and career." However, if they opt for grace marks, relaxation will be given, he added.

Further, speaking to EdexLive, Venkat Balmoor stated, "Initially, the students have asked for two subject exemptions. Citing that this might not play well with future prospects of students, the JNTUH administration has given a relaxation of 30 marks."