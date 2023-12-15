As part of the ongoing collaboration between the Government of Goa and the Indian School of Business (ISB), a team from the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB presented a report on Analysis of School Education Quality in Goa to the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, December 14. While discussing the report, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stressed the importance of apprenticeship under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) for skill upgradation of school students from Class X onwards.

The report analyses the quality of education in public schools across the state based on the present status of school education, socio-economic differences among students, and the state government’s present policies. The report also suggests ways in which the quality of education can be improved in all the government-run schools in the state.

On the occasion, Dr Aarushi Jain, Policy Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, who led the team in Goa, emphasised the necessity of focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education. She stressed the importance of establishing schools of excellence that focus on AI, Robotics and other advanced technologies. “Such institutions would play a pivotal role in instilling a scientific temper among students in the state,” she added.