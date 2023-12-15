A young scientist in Hyderabad, who was working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) allegedly died by suicide at his home in the Dakshina Kannada district, police informed today, Friday, December 15.

The deceased, now identified as Bharat (24), had been working at DRDO temporarily for the last two months.

A week ago, Bharat moved back to his hometown, Aryapu village in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, after resigning from his job.

However, according to a report by PTI, his resignation was not accepted by DRDO.

On Wednesday, December 13, the scientist took the extreme step after receiving a call from a representative of his employer.

Later that night, he hanged himself in his room, and his family learned about it on Thursday, December 14.

The Puttur rural police station has registered a case and opened an investigation into his death.

This is the latest death by suicide of a young academic in India. Be it in institutions of great repute like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), or Kota, the coaching hub of India – there has been a substantial increase in the number of student suicides in our country.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts – remember that you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines: