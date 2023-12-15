Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will confer 14,600 degrees to the graduands at its 103rd convocation, slated to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the varsity’s Swatantrata Bhavan. Addressing a curtain raiser press conference at the Central Registry on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain informed that a total of 539 medals will be presented to students across institutes and faculties. We are conferring 31 medals from the dais at the main function.

Prof Jain said that convocation is one of the most special and memorable moments for any university student. “BHU students share a very unique bond with the university. Convocation is an occasion to further strengthen this bond as students prepare themselves to venture into their professional journey. We have tried our best to make the occasion glitch-free to ensure that the graduands take with them the best of the memories,” added the Vice-Chancellor.

The VC also urged all the students to register themselves on BHU’s alumni portal (https://alumni.bhu.ac.in/) and contribute to taking the university on the path of growth and glory.

Prof Jain said that one unique feature of this year’s convocation is that all the four colleges admitted to the privileges will be hosting their own degree distribution functions at the BHU campus. “We understand the sentiments of colleges for planning and shaping their own big moments. This year’s convocation is enabling them to enjoy this liberty, which is in line with BHU’s commitment to strengthen and empower its colleges.”

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, is the chief guest of the convocation programme. “It will be a unique opportunity for all of us to listen to the convocation address by such an eminent scientist and academician,” said Prof. Jain