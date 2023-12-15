Students of the Government Gurukulam residential school in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh were in for a brief moment of fright on Thursday, December 14, when they spotted a snake on the school premises.

The snake allegedly entered the school through the kitchen area and sought shelter there. Eventually, the situation was brought under control when a snake catcher safely apprehended the snake and released it into the forest, bringing much-needed relief to the students, teaching staff, and villagers.

This incident occurred at Ganapavaram Residential School in Tripurantakam Mandal, reports The New Indian Express.

Students spotted a cobra entering the school premises during lunchtime, and promptly reported the sighting to the school authorities. The authorities then alerted the forest department, who dispatched snake rescuer Mallikarjuna to de-escalate the matter.

When Mallikarjuna reached the school, he searched the school premises diligently and found the snake in the kitchen. He caught the snake with expert precision and released it into the nearby jungle. The cobra's length was determined to be seven feet by Mallikarjuna, who also noted the cobra's extreme toxicity and aggressive defensive nature.

He appealed to people to be calm, notify authorities right away that snakes have been peacefully relocated to their native environment, and not to try to kill or be afraid of them. Mallikarjuna emphasised how important snakes are to preserving biodiversity in the ecosystem.