A Parliamentary panel recommended that research on India's traditional knowledge systems, such as "Vedic" mathematics and heritage preservation, be prioritised to document and preserve the country's "ancient wisdom and practices".

According to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, which is chaired by BJP MP Vivek Thakur, research on India's traditional knowledge systems not only enriches the country's heritage but also offers viable solutions to contemporary challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability, and that this holistic approach to development is critical for India's progress and cultural preservation, PTI reports.

In its report tabled in Rajya Sabha, the panel argues, "In view of this, the committee recommends prioritising research in India's traditional knowledge systems due to their immense significance on multiple fronts such as Vedic mathematics, heritage preservation as it plays a pivotal role in preserving and documenting the ancient wisdom and practices inherent in traditional knowledge systems, validating the efficacy of traditional medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga, sustainable practices in respect of agricultural methods, ecological wisdom, and natural resource management,"

In order to give students access to research opportunities, the committee has also suggested that Science departments offer specialised courses in Space Science, Astronomy, Astrophysics, and related fields.

Additionally, partnerships between academic institutions and space research organisations like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) should be established.

The panel also discussed the potential benefits of the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative in promoting interdisciplinary research and aligning it with national policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the draft Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (STIP), and the National Research Foundation's (NRF) vision in driving inclusive access to knowledge resources.

"The committee strongly recommends the accelerated implementation of the ONOS initiative to democratise access to scholarly publications and journals across all higher education and research institutions in India as access to scientific literature, primarily through digital journals, is currently hindered by exorbitant subscription costs and limited availability," the panel noted.