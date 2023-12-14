The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now taken a step forward to investigate the tragic student suicides at PES University and mandated that a report be sent within seven days, as per the notice sent to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the District Magistrate (DM) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday, December 12.



At PES University, Bengaluru, two suicides were reported, that of Aditya Prabhu on July 17, and that of Surya M Achar on October 27, due to an alleged toxic classroom environment, and callous behaviour exhibited by certain faculty members and the management. The university has been now asked to give due cognisance into the matter, as, so far, there has been no probe undertaken by the institution into the incident.



Action report within seven days

The notice was forwarded to the office of the DC and the DM, requesting them to inquire into the matter and share an Action Taken Report mentioning the cause for such suicides along with other relevant documents, within seven days of the receipt of the letter. And now the office has to share the report with the NCPCR by December 19.



The deceased's parents vouch for prevention

An Instagram handle with the username @justiceforadityaprabhu, run by the cousin of Aditya Prabhu, shared the update and thanked the All India Students' Union (AISU), India for addressing a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the case and fighting for the cause of Aditya Prabhu and Surya M Achar who lost their lives due to institutional pressure.



"We would sincerely like to thank @aisu4india once again for taking this initiative for the rights of the students. They have been fighting along with us in this cause and this is definitely a huge step," states the Instagram story.

Aditya's mother, Asha Prabhu also expresses her gratitude for the decision taken and hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted so that such incidents are prevented in the future by putting an end to the toxicity in the university.