The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced to conduct of entrance examinations for nearly 40,000 seats in the state-run government residential schools in Karnataka. These schools fall under the jurisdiction of the Association of Karnataka Residential Education Institutions.

The KEA will be accepting applications for admissions to Class XI for the academic year 2024-24 till December 31, and conduct the entrance exam on February 18, 2024, reports The New Indian Express.

According to Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA, the seats will be allotted based on three factors – merit, reservation quota, and the order of the schools that the candidates enlist in their application forms. Out of the total number of seats, 10,000 seats have also been reserved for the special category – which includes children from tribal and semi-tribal categories, children with physical disabilities, children of ex-servicemen, children of Safai Karmachari and pourakarmikas (manual scavengers and sanitation workers), graveyard workers and children from the weaker sections of the society.

The entrance test will be for 100 marks.

In addition, children of devadasis, HIV-infected persons, single parents, and widows, orphans, child labourers, refugees, rag-pickers, children of farmers who have died by suicide and children who have lost both parents to COVID-19 are some other vulnerable categories included.

Residential schools that come under the association include Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Eklavya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Ambedkar, Masti Venkatesa Iyengar, Sangolli Rayanna, Kaviranna, Gandhitattva and Sri Narayana Guru schools.