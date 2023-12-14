Honeywell hosted 237 students at the US Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) in Huntsville, Alabama, US, for the annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA). A selected cohort of 26 students from prominent Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Madurai, were part of the group that included students from 45 countries and 29 US states and territories, including children of Honeywell employees and students from Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools, who are part of the college readiness programme at the non-profit, Carolina Youth Coalition.

The two week-long programmes – October 15-20 and October 22-27, 2023 – encouraged high school students between ages 16 to 18 to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) careers through hands-on activities in coding, computer science, leadership and communication skills, and astronautics.

“For 13 years, Honeywell has sponsored students from around the world to travel to Space Camp and participate in real-world STEM experiences, helping to build their technical, collaborative, and communication skills,” said Jayme Meyer, Honeywell's Vice-President of Communications.

Since the programme was founded in 2010, Honeywell has sponsored more than 3,000 students to attend Space Camp. Participants develop STEM leadership skills through numerous team-building challenges such as building, coding, and testing rockets; simulated astronaut training; shuttle missions; and a low-gravity moonwalk. Students also use computational thinking and computer science to deepen their digital skills.