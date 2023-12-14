A new notification was released by the University of Delhi (DU) regarding the formation of a committee to frame a policy regarding the use of social media platforms with respect to its employees.



What does the notification say?

The notification released on December 8, reads, "The Competent Authority of the University has constituted a Committee consisting of following members pertaining to the use of social media platforms in respect of the employees of the University for framing of such policy of the University..."



Professor (Dr) Maya John, a member of the DU Academic Council, shares that this kind of notification is nothing less than "troubling" as it is directed towards curbing DU employees' use of social media platforms, and also limiting their freedom of expression.



Dr John lists the problems with the decision passed. She notably points out that the members are not elected but are nominated. "None of the members of the committee are elected but are nominated. The procedure of the formation of the committee also eludes us as it was done without any consultations with members of the Academic Council nor was there any prior intimation before it," she adds.



She terms the entire process as a "red flag", symbolic of a dangerous situation as she fears that policies might turn out to be irrational and undemocratic in nature.

Curbs on freedom

Prof Maya John further questions the implications of such a move taken by the university. She states that the university administration is deeply desirous of curbing the natural freedom of expression.



"It is a public-funded University and we (academicians) are here to analyse and critically comment and it is us who can healthily regulate an academic atmosphere by voicing out what is best for students," says the Academic Council member.



Timeline of release, questionable?

However, Prof John also inquired into the timing of the release of the notification. This comes after the university held a series of executive meetings to come up with a roadmap for the university for the next 25 years and withdrew its Strategic Plan as it faced dissent from its elected members, and other intellectuals from all over the country.



Dr Maya John, who is also a Professor of History at Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi said that not only was the document heavily plagiarised but also focused on catering to the needs of industry and the corporate world, instead of fulfilling other requirements that would lean more towards fulfilling the needs of a society.



Lastly, she adds that the members are going to be very vigilant regarding the matter and will continue questioning the agenda being pushed forth by the university which she believes is now being regulated by "political cronies".



What did the chairman say?

When EdexLive reached out to the Chairman of the committee Prof Sanjay Singh, who is also the Director of the Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC), he replied that the committee has not met yet and hence, he will not be able to add any comments about the notification. "We will discuss the specific areas and policies when we meet. For now, nothing can be said," he added.