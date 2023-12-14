A plea requesting the postponement of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination was dismissed by the Delhi High Court today, December 14. Petitioners wanted to postpone the exam, which was scheduled for December 17, on the ground that the date was clashing with another recruitment test being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for various law-related posts.

Noting that a similar petition has already been dismissed by another Division Bench of the High Court, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna refused to entertain the plea, PTI reports.

Petitioner Vishal Yadav, saying the date for holding the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (DJSPE-2023) clashes with the Combined Recruitment Test conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to various legal posts, approached the High Court, petitioner Vishal Yadav sought a direction from the court's administrative side to postpone the former.

The careers of thousands of aspiring candidates were at stake, Advocate Tarun Narang, appearing for the petitioner, submitted, and urged the court to grant the relief.

Earlier, a bench of the Delhi High Court had dismissed a similar petition on December 7, saying DJSPE-2023 had already been postponed once and it was not feasible to defer it again.

The examination was postponed from December 10 to December 17 given the All India Bar Examination which was also scheduled for December 10.