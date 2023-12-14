The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad announced the onboarding of 5 start-ups for the Avishkar accelerator 2023 Winter cohorts of Deeptech, Medtech, Mediatech and Mobility domains on December 13, Wednesday. Since the launch of Avishkar Accelerator in 2016, there have been over 17 cohorts and start-ups in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and digital health with about 53% of them raising follow-on funding.

The Accelerator Kickoff was held on December 11 and 12, 2023 with CIE’s panel of mentors and experts from the industry. From an overwhelming application pool of 150 start-ups, the selection committee shortlisted 31 start-ups for the programme. The shortlisted start-ups were from domains of Deeptech, Medtech, Mediatech and Mobility

As a part of the Avishkar Accelerator, the selected start-ups will receive Rs 40 lakh Seed Fund along with a detailed six-month plan that offers four streams of mentorship — Business Strategy, GoToMarket Plan, Technical Review and domain-specific mentorship. The programme is facilitated jointly by CIE, IIIT Hyd, Co-creation Consulting, and SucSeedIndovation fund among other industry leaders. The programme also opens avenues for start-ups through IIITH’s research support and collated networks and corporate connects.

Prof Ramesh Loganathan, COO of CIE-IIITH says "Avishkar is a key programme of ours that helps deep tech start-ups that are revenue ready towards market, with research faculty helping with their technologies”.