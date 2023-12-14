National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Bajaj Finserv, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Bajaj Finserv exchanged two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE; Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv.

The ceremony was also attended by Kurush Irani, President Group - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Pallavi Gandhalikar, National Head – CSR of Bajaj Finserv.

AICTE, (under the aegis of the Ministry of Higher Education) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), (under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), the principal architect of the skill ecosystem in the country forged partnerships today with Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s leading and most diversified financial services groups, to prepare young graduates for employment opportunities in the financial services sector.

Speaking on the occasion Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness to witness the signing of MoUs of NSDC and AICTE with Bajaj Finserv to prepare young graduates for employment opportunities in the financial services sector and the launch of a Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance, and Insurance.

The partnerships forged will build competencies at scale in the financial sector and empower our youth to participate in the transformation happening in the financial and digital space, the minister added. The Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, the Voice of Youth programme launched yesterday elicits the ideas of youth for a developed India, the role of skill development, and the financial sector in the making of a developed India, he highlighted.