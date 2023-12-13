Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), one of India's management entrance test, has witnessed a surge in registrations this year, with a 40% increase over the previous year's figures, totalling 1,35,000 applications. This significant uptick in registrations underscores the ever-growing interest in management education among aspiring candidates.

XAT, a test with a history spanning several decades, has been undertaken by numerous generations of aspiring leaders to secure

admission into various business schools across the country, subsequently ascending to influential roles within top-tier companies, not only in India but also on the global stage. This time-tested test continues to be a beacon of excellence, attracting talent from diverse backgrounds and skill sets.

What sets XAT apart is its test format. Unlike other tests, XAT is conducted simultaneously across the nation, with all candidates taking the same test on the same day and at the same time. This approach ensures a level playing field and encourages diversity among candidates.

Prof Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT, commented, "XAT has always been a proponent of diversity, and our test’s design reflects that. We've emphasised this message to our candidates, which may be one of the driving factors behind this historic surge in registrations."

Furthermore, this year's success can be attributed to an organised campaign that aimed to reach out to participants effectively, with the support of associate business schools.

Prof Shukla added, "We are committed to taking XAT to new heights. While we have never compromised on the standard of the test, this year we made a concerted effort to dispel misconceptions. We wanted to convey that XAT is a smart test for smart aspirants. It's heartening to see 135,000 smart aspirants registering with us."