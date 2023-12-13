The Calcutta High Court issued directives today, Tuesday, December 12, instructing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present separate reports detailing the progress of their investigations into alleged irregularities in primary school job recruitments in West Bengal, reports PTI.

The report states that the CBI is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, while the ED is delving into the money trail associated with the case.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the ED to submit its report by December 14, with the CBI expected to file their report by December 20, states PTI.

During the proceedings, Justice Sinha asked whether the ED has been able to track the money trail, to which its counsel answered in the affirmative.

Asking the ED counsel whether there was any chance the properties mentioned in an earlier sealed cover report to the court may get transferred or sold off to frustrate the entire proceeding, Justice Sinha told him to look into all these details and possibilities.

In the course of the hearing, the secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education submitted an affidavit report to the court. The report highlighted that district-wise panels for the 2016 recruitment process were initially published by the district primary school councils.

According to PTI, the petitioners' counsel argued that the district-wise panels were never published and, if they were, they did not align with the recruitment rules.