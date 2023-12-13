Today, on December 13, a 12-year-old boy lost his life near Shahpur Gada village, located in Behat tehsil of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, due to an abandoned army bomb, states a report by PTI. According to the report, the abandoned army bomb was located in the vicinity of the firing range. The bomb unfortunately detonated, leading to the tragic demise of the young boy, the police informed PTI.

Residing near the army firing range, the 12-year-old Hanif went out into the forest to graze his buffalo, and stumbled upon the misplaced army bomb, states the report by PTI. SP Dehat Sagar Jain, while briefing PTI personnels, stated that the fatal explosion was a result of Hanif’s attempt to extract the brass by striking the bomb with a heavy object.

Regrettably, both the 12-year-old boy, Hanif, and his buffalo succumbed on the spot due to the explosion, confirmed the SP. Hanif's remains have been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, as authorities investigate this tragic incident, states the report by PTI.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for heightened awareness and safety measures in areas surrounding military installations to prevent such accidents and protect the lives of innocent civilians.