In the wake of the recent natural calamity (Cyclone Michaung) affecting Chennai and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a public notice regarding the rescheduling of the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam for affected candidates.

The notice dated December 12 states that the UGC NET December 2023 exam, designed for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in 83 subjects, was initially scheduled to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 6 to December 14.

However, recognising the challenges faced by many candidates who were unable to reach the exam centres due to Cyclone Michaung, the NTA has decided to provide an additional opportunity. A special UGC NET December 2023 exam will be conducted on December 14, 2023 exclusively for those candidates who could not appear for the subjects scheduled on December 6.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the NTA websites www.nta.ac.in and htt ps://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates and detailed information.

For any further clarification or assistance related to the UGC NET December 2023 exam, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or reach out via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.