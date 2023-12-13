On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a major security breach unfolded as two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, states a report by PTI. As per the report, they released yellow gas and shouted slogans before being overpowered by Members of the Parliament (MPs). Simultaneously, another duo outside Parliament sprayed coloured gas, proclaiming 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed), today, December 13.

Two suspects arrested outside Parliament have been identified as Neelam, 42, studying for Civil Services in Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, from Latur. PTI further reveals through its X (formerly Twitter) social media page that Neelam was residing in a girls PG in Haryana’s Hisar. Additionally, those breaching the Lok Sabha, who have been identified as Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow and Manoranjan D, 35, a resident of Mysuru in Karnataka, have also been detained. All four are in custody.

Sharma had come to the visitor's gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha, the report states. They jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm, states PTI. BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as one part of the Lok Sabha chamber was filled with yellow-coloured smoke.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, assured a thorough investigation, stating, "Two intruders have been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside. All their belongings have been seized. The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly."

The day marked the 2001 Parliament terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists that led to the death of nine, prompting heightened security measures.

As per PTI, hurling canisters emitting coloured gas, the two protestors chanted slogans such as "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat", the police officials informed.