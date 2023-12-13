In a distressing incident in Pune, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, December 12, five children were injured following a collision between an autorickshaw and a dumpster truck, states a report by PTI. According to the report, the autorickshaw was transporting school students when the incident took place, the local police authorities informed.

The incident occurred around noon in the Chandani Chowk area, the officials informed PTI.

According to an official statement from the Hinjewadi police station, the children were making a lot of noise in the autorickshaw which is being stated as the main cause of the accident. The children were reportedly making considerable noise, prompting the driver to divert attention to check on them. Tragically, this diversion resulted in the autorickshaw colliding with the rear end of a dumper truck, leading to injuries among the passengers, states the report.

As per the report by PTI, five children in the age group of four to five years were injured, the official from Hinjewadi police station informed. The injured children received immediate attention, with three of them undergoing primary treatment at the scene of the accident, the officials informed. However, two others required more extensive care and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, states PTI.