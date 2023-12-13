A major shift in the education system of Lakshadweep has been announced by the Lakshadweep administration. They have resolved to transform all schools under the Department of Education in the union territory from Malayalam to CBSE English medium, stated a report in PTI.

An order in connection to the same was issued in the union territory by the Director of Education on December 12, Tuesday, stated a report by PTI.

"With the aim of elevating the standards of education and aligning with the dynamic educational landscape, the Department of Education, union territory of Lakshadweep, has resolved to transition SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium classes to CBSE English medium," the order said.

Beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from Class I onwards, it said.

As per official data, there are 51 schools in the union territory. As many as 4,165 boys and 4,049 girls, making a total of 8,214 students, study in the schools of Lakshadweep. Totally, there are 1.201 teachers, with 520 male teachers and 501 female teachers.

"As a learner-centered public institution, the Department of Education continuously improve itself to better serve its stakeholders", says their official website.