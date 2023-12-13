With the spirit of competition and sportsmanship in the air, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is all set to host Inter IIT Sports Meets 2023 from Thursday, December 14, 2023. The 56th Inter IIT Sports Meet for students, jointly hosted by IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Bombay, will be organised at IIT Gandhinagar from December 14 to 22, 2023, and the 28th Inter IIT Staff Meet, entirely hosted by IIT Gandhinagar, will be held from December 24 to 29, 2023.

It is for the first time that any second-generation IIT has become the primary host of the massive Inter IIT Sports Meets, a highly-coveted annual sports tournament between sporting talents of all IITs. Collectively, more than 3,000 students and staff members from all 23 IITs across the country are going to showcase their athletic prowess in a plethora of sports events to be held at the state-of-the-art Sports Complex at IIT Gandhinagar over the next fortnight.

Around 1,528 students, including 75 students from IIT Gandhinagar, are going to compete in six genres of sporting events, that is:

- Athletics such as Running, Hammer Throw, Javelin Throw, Shot Put, Long Jump and the like

- Football

- Cricket

- Squash

- Chess

- Tennis

In the second leg of the event, around 1,500 staff members, including 65 staff members from IIT Gandhinagar, will face each other in nine types of sporting events during the 28th Inter IIT Staff Meet at the institute. These are:

- Athletics such as Running, Discus Throw, Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Shot Put, Triple Jump, and so on

- Football

- Cricket

- Squash

- Basketball

- Tennis

- Volleyball

- Badminton

- Table Tennis

The sports extravaganza will witness a Javelin Throw event for women for the first time during athletic events.