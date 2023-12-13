Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has unveiled the fourth batch for the Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning, reports PTI,

As per the report, the programme features a pioneering curriculum aimed at empowering professionals with the skills required for quantum computing and machine learning (ML). It is a five-month online programme covering Quantum Mechanics, Quantum Algorithms, Classical Machine Learning, Quantum Fourier Transform, and more.

Dr. Abhishek Dixit, Associate Professor at IIT Delhi, expressed enthusiasm about the programme's success, stating, "IIT Delhi is proud to unveil the Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning where learners will not only delve into the intricacies of quantum technologies but gain knowledge and the ability to redefine possibilities. The burgeoning demand for adept professionals in quantum technologies necessitates a paradigm shift in innovation and research to fulfil the multitude of requirements of the evolving ecosystem. IIT Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping leaders who will navigate and revolutionise the evolving landscape of technology.”

The Indian government's allocation of Rs 6,003.65 crore for the National Quantum Mission reflects the growing demand for quantum computing, positioning India among the top six nations in quantum research and development.

According to research, states PTI, the quantum computing market is anticipated to surpass USD 50 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 33% — a steep rise from USD 1.66 billion in 2022.

A report by the World Economic Forum stated skill shortages were impacting organisations with half of them scouting for professionals with the right skills. The programme addresses skill shortages, states the report, and is delivered through an Interactive Learning platform, fostering global insights. Learners gain expertise in quantum optimisation techniques, implementing algorithms like VQE and QAOA.

Upon completion, learners are poised for diverse career paths, including Quantum Software Developer and Quantum Data Scientist. IIT Delhi, a premier institution, emphasises excellence in training, research, and development across various disciplines. The online certificate programmes under eVIDYA@IITD extend the institution's commitment to accessible quality education for career advancement in diverse domains.