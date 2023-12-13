The Delhi Police crime branch has arrested two minors from Sonipat, Haryana in their alleged connection with the shooting incident at a businessman's residence in the Wazirabad area, according to authorities, states a report by PTI.

As per the report, the two juveniles have been taken into custody from Sonipat and are currently undergoing interrogation, stated a police official.

Following a complaint lodged by a construction works businessman on November 30, reporting gunfire at his residence by two individuals on a motorcycle, the police disclosed that no injuries were sustained. However, the assailants left behind a note demanding extortion money, the official revealed.

The incident, captured on CCTV and circulated on social media, shows the culprits arriving at the businessman's home. One of them discharged a firearm at the main gate of the house, as seen in the footage, the official added, states PTI.

Allegedly the act was committed by the two on the orders of a gangster who wanted to extort money, state various news reports. It was also revealed that the piece of paper was extortion money and the gunshot was to threaten the businessman. The police are currently interrogating the accused individuals to find out who they work for, news reports revealed.