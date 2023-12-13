The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in a plea to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, expressed concern over the alarming rates of suicides among resident doctors and medical students in the country. The letter, dated December 12, highlights the gravity of the situation and proposes a voluntary initiative, the FAIMA National Mental Health Task Force, aimed at providing counselling and mental support to those in need.

The letter states, “Federation of All India Medical Association is starting a voluntary initiative of 'FAIMA National Mental Health Task Force' for counselling with psychologists, psychiatrists & resident doctors leaders to seek mental support."

The FAIMA National Mental Health Task Force has provided 24x7 contact numbers for individuals seeking assistance. Notable figures leading this initiative include Dr Nimesh Desai, Dr Aparajita Singh, Dr Ganesh Meena, Dr RishiRaj Sinha, Dr Shilpi Sharma, Dr Sandeep Dagar, Dr Vishal Jani, Dr Abhijeet Helge, Dr Nandita Thakkar, and Dr M Arunkumar.

As per the current status mentioned in the letter, the past seven days have witnessed the tragic suicides of four resident doctors and medical students. The letter emphasises the challenging conditions faced by medical professionals, including long hours, mental load, and loneliness, contributing to the decline of brilliant minds in the medical field.

The letter underscores the collective responsibility of the medical fraternity, stating, "It's a life of our own juniors, seniors, colleagues, and as a fraternity, we should stay united and bring a solution to the growing concern and issues amongst us."

FAIMA urges the government to consider key points for intervention, including fixing duty hours for postgraduate students, establishing mental wellness centers in every institution, and providing dedicated helpline numbers with psychiatrists.