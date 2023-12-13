The Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce and Business, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi (DU) and OP Jindal Global University (OPJGU) are hosting the 74th Annual All India Commerce Conference (AICC) of Indian Commerce Association scheduled to be held from today, December 13 to December 15, 2023. This is being held at the campuses of both organising universities, the conference is to be attended by more than 2,500 delegates who have already registered from different parts of India and abroad.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Honorable Lt Governor of Delhi is the chief guest in the inaugural session. Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, of University of Delhi will preside over the inaugural session. Manniya BR Shankaranand, Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantri, Bharatiya Sikshan Mandal, Nagpur will be the keynote speaker for the inaugural session.

Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana will be the chief guest for the Valedictory Session. PM Prasad (Chairman, Coal India Limited) is the guest of honour. The conference will also host several renowned Indian and international speakers.

The main theme of the 74th AICC is One Earth-One Family-One Future.

Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, Professor, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, emphasised, “DU and OPJGU, both institutions of eminence, are hosting the 74th Annual All India Commerce Conference. It will host discussions on diverse themes including business transformation, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and innovation and start-ups. Around 1,800 research papers will be received and presented, bringing out a unique diversity of thought and ideas.