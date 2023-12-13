On Tuesday, December 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheets for Class X and Class XII Board examinations with both exams starting from February 15, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, the Class X exams will wrap up on March 13, while the Class XII exams are scheduled until April 2.

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," noted Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

As per the PTI report, he further emphasised, "The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject exams fall on the same date.”

The first day of the Class X examination, February 15, features exams for five subjects: Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa.

Similarly, the first day of Class XII exams includes four subjects: Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital market operation, and Physical activity trainer.

Last year, the CBSE dates were released in December and the schedule was similar. Both board examinations commenced on February 15, concluding on March 21 for Class X and April 5 for Class XII, respectively.