A government school teacher from the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was suspended for allegedly assaulting nine students, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, the teacher, identified as Purnima Rastogi, allegedly thrashed the nine students for accidentally hitting her with a ball during playtime, officials informed. The incident occurred at the Government Junior High School in Kila locality of the district’s city area on Monday, December 11, the officials told PTI.

The students were playing with a ball that hit Purnima Rastogi. Subsequently, she allegedly used a stick to thrash the students, causing a few of them to faint. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena stated that an FIR was filed based on parental complaints. The affected students, in Classes VII and VIII, were taken to a medical college for injuries, with five requiring treatment.

Meena also said that the family members of the students also stopped traffic to demand action against the teacher. This prompted Rastogi's suspension upon preliminary findings. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ranveer Singh revealed a two-member committee, comprising SK Maurya and Sapna Rawat, would investigate the allegations, determining further action based on their report.