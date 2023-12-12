Uttar Pradesh's government has taken back its August 30 directive, which previously restricted coaching institutes from conducting girls' classes post 8 pm, reports PTI. According to the report, the new order, signed by Special Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra on December 4, comes after the previous Safe City project in Noida guidelines was heavily criticised.

"The following guidelines are being issued by cancelling the previously issued guidelines. In connection with the establishment of Safe City project, all higher educational institutions should ensure 100 per cent CCTV cameras," the new order affirms.

"The said cameras should be installed on the entrance and exit gates, campus, teaching rooms (inside and outside), gallery, verandah and main gate of and hostels of the educational institution. Provision of separate toilets for girl students should be ensured in higher educational institutions, especially coaching centres," the order specifies.

The revoked August 30 letter had prohibited coaching institutes from conducting classes for girls beyond 8 pm, threatening punitive action for non-compliance. This move faced widespread criticism from students in Noida and Greater Noida, as well as Opposition party leaders who denounced the Uttar Pradesh government's handling, citing concerns about "law and order" in the Safe City initiative in Noida.