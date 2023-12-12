Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy, known for his tenure marked by question paper leaks during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, has tendered his resignation after meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, December 11, reports PTI.

A group of unemployed youth in the city celebrated Janardhan Reddy's resignation on Monday night, sources informed PTI.

The controversy surrounding leaked question papers and subsequent cancellations of the exams earlier this year caused significant uproar among unemployed youth. Hyderabad Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probed the paper leak issue.

The paper leak controversy escalated into a major political dispute before the recent Assembly elections, with opposition parties like Congress and BJP criticising the BRS government, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, for its failure to ensure foolproof recruitment exams.

The paper leak issue is considered a pivotal factor contributing to the BRS's defeat in the recent Assembly polls.

Janardhan Reddy, a former IAS officer with a distinguished career, took on the role of TSPSC chairman in May 2021. Despite past achievements, including receiving the Prime Minister's Excellence Award in 2018, his tenure faced challenges and now, he has tendered his resignation, states the report by PTI.