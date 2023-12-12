In a statement released today, December 12, Telugu Yuvatha's State General Secretary, Naga Sravan Kilaru, accuses CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of manipulating promised job calendars, shattering the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh's unemployed youth. Kilaru asserts the chief minister's failure in delivering promised jobs, particularly Mega DSC, Police Constable jobs, and 2.35 lakh government jobs.

As a symbolic protest against perceived betrayal and the government's neglect of unemployment issue, Naga Sravan designates December 21st as "Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day", strategically coinciding with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday.

During a protest at Vijayawada graveyard, Naga Sravan expresses disappointment over the unfulfilled commitment to bring about a jobs revolution and release an annual job calendar. The promised jobs, as per Naga Sravan, remain elusive, leaving the youth disheartened.

Accusing the chief minister of deceiving unemployed youth for over four and a half years, Naga Sravan highlights a disturbing statistic: About 8,000 people in the state took their lives last year, with 364 directly linked to job loss or unemployment — an average of nearly one person per day.

In response, Naga Sravan Kilaru declares the observance of "Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day" on December 21st. Over the next ten days, efforts will be made to inform students in colleges and unemployed individuals about the alleged actions of the chief minister. The apex of these awareness initiatives will be marked by statewide protests on December 21st, aiming to draw attention to the pressing issue of unemployment in the state.