The uncertainty surrounding the establishment of a government medical college in Karaikal district persists, as Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Praveen Pawar, refrains from providing a direct confirmation, reports The New Indian Express.

Responding to questions from Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam on December 8, Pawar outlined the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the Establishment of new medical colleges linked with existing district/referral hospitals.

Emphasising the scheme's financial framework, the minister explained that the scheme prioritises underserved areas and aspirational districts without existing government or private medical colleges, with a financial framework featuring a 90:10 central-state contribution ratio for North Eastern and special status states, and a 60:40 ratio for other states. Notably, 157 government medical colleges across India have already received sanction under this scheme in three phases.

The Puducherry government is keen to open the medical college under a central scheme.

Presently, the Union Territory of Puducherry boasts nine medical colleges, comprising two government and seven private institutions. Annually, these colleges admit 1,830 students to the MBBS degree course, with 1,450 in private colleges and 380 in government colleges. This includes a private medical college running in Karaikal with an intake of 150 seats, said the minister.

Karaikal is part of the Union Territory of Puducherry.