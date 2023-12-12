Published: 12th December 2023
NEET SS 2023 revised cut-offs released by NBE. Here's the complete list
The examination took place on September 29 and 30, with results declared on October 15
In a notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, today, Tuesday, December 12, the board revised the cut-off scores for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2023.
The examination took place on September 29 and 30, with results declared on October 15. However, in response to a letter from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) that directed the board to reduce the cut-off, the board released updated cut-off scores.
"The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, through letter No. U.12021/11/2023-MEC/MEP dated 8th December 2023, has adjusted the minimum qualifying percentiles in NEET-SS 2023 from 50th Percentile to 20th Percentile. Consequently, the cutoff scores for NEET-SS 2023 have been revised," states the notice.
"Accordingly, the cut-off scores for NEET-SS 2023 have been lowered as follows...", states the notice:
|GROUP
|CUT-OFF
SCORES (OUT
OF 600) AT 50TH
PERCENTILE
|REVISED CUTOFF SCORES
(OUT OF 600)
AT 20TH
PERCENTILE
|1)
|ANAESTHESIOLOGY GROUP
|315
|264
|2)
|ENT GROUP
|335
|270
|3)
|MEDICAL GROUP
|249
|179
|4)
|MICROBIOLOGY GROUP
|399
|348
|5)
|OBSTETRICS AND
GYNAECOLOGY GROUP
|307
|248
|6)
|ORTHOPAEDICS GROUP
|320
|264
|7)
|PAEDIATRIC GROUP
|273
|208
|8)
|PATHOLOGY GROUP
|309
|230
|9)
|PHARMACOLOGY GROUP
|385
|317
|10)
|PSYCHIATRY GROUP
|352
|308
|11)
|RADIODIAGNOSIS GROUP
|311
|243
|12)
|RESPIRATORY MEDICINE
GROUP
|327
|263
|13)
|SURGICAL GROUP
|287
|221