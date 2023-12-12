In a notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi, today, Tuesday, December 12, the board revised the cut-off scores for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2023.

The examination took place on September 29 and 30, with results declared on October 15. However, in response to a letter from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) that directed the board to reduce the cut-off, the board released updated cut-off scores.

"The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, through letter No. U.12021/11/2023-MEC/MEP dated 8th December 2023, has adjusted the minimum qualifying percentiles in NEET-SS 2023 from 50th Percentile to 20th Percentile. Consequently, the cutoff scores for NEET-SS 2023 have been revised," states the notice.

"Accordingly, the cut-off scores for NEET-SS 2023 have been lowered as follows...", states the notice: