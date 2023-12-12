Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, assured on Monday, December 11, that the teacher recruitment in government schools will be concluded within the next two months, reports PTI. According to the report, Kesarkar was responding to questions regarding the issue of teacher’s recruitment from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patil and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar during the Legislative Assembly's Question Hour.

According to data from the school education department, there are currently 45,000 vacant teacher positions, and the completion of the recruitment process will fill 30,000 of these vacancies, states the report by PTI.

Kesarkar emphasised that the ongoing recruitment process is progressing and is on track to conclude within the specified two-month timeframe.

Furthermore, he said that the education department's survey uncovered that 3,214 children in the state were not attending school, the number includes 1,624 boys and 1,590 girls. Of these, 875 boys and 765 girls have already been successfully enrolled in nearby schools.

Meanwhile, a representative from the finance department disclosed that the state currently expends approximately Rs 63,000 crore on teachers' salaries, and this figure is expected to significantly rise with the filling of the 30,000 vacancies.