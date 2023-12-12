In the Indira Vihar area, a 17-year-old Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) aspirant was beaten to death in Kota, Rajasthan, the police said today, Tuesday, December 12, reports PTI. According to the report, the incident took place late Monday evening, December 11, they said.

The deceased, identified as Satyaveer alias Rajveer alias Ronak, was attacked with iron rods and chains by a few youngsters, who were also coaching students, while he was at a local tea stall. Satyaveer, a Class XI student, had been preparing for the IIT-JEE exams at a coaching institute for approximately two years, states PTI.

Following the assault, the police informed that Satyaveer was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The New Medical College Hospital is currently holding his body in the mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his family members from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for the necessary post-mortem procedures.

Eyewitness accounts, including that of a nearby shopkeeper, said that he saw a few youngsters chasing the 17-year-old boy with iron rods and chains, adding they eventually attacked him. A scuffle broke out between the coaching students around 7 pm on Monday, police said.

As the investigation unfolds, approximately seven to eight coaching students are suspected to have played a role in the attack. The motive behind this incident is yet to be ascertained, with authorities detaining several suspects for questioning. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bhawani Singh, the circle officer of the area, said that some suspects in the matter have been detained and are being interrogated.