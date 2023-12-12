The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is set to host the mega contest, IndiaSkills 2023-24— a pan-India competition anticipating participation from lakhs of aspirants. This prestigious event seeks to celebrate a myriad of skills, empowering individuals to envision a future filled with opportunities.

The IndiaSkills competition is designed to align training standards with global benchmarks, fostering synergies with various industries. Participants will undergo a rigorous selection process at multiple levels — district, state, zonal, and national — with the ultimate reward being the chance to represent India in the WorldSkills Competition at Lyon, France, in 2024



Registration for this grand event has commenced on the Skill India Digital website, inviting aspirants from across the nation to showcase their talents and skills. The competition, considered the gold standard of skills excellence, serves as a platform for young competitors to reach new heights and transform their passion into a profession.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, emphasised the role of IndiaSkills in advancing the careers of emerging professionals. He highlighted the competition's significance in offering participants the opportunity to display their skills with perfection.

Participants hailing from 26 states and union territories will compete in 61 skills across various domains, including Construction and Building Technology, Automotive Technology, Fashion Technology, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services, and the emerging fields of Industry 4.0 and Cyber Security.